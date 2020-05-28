North Baltimore Board of Education Meets Virtually for May 2020

By Sue Miklovic

The North Baltimore Board of Education met for their regularly scheduled May 2020 meeting on Tuesday night at the North Baltimore High School library. All board members and administrators were present for the virtual meeting.

The Treasurer Steven Stewart shared that North Baltimore’s share of the statewide budget cut for fiscal year 2020 (due to the pandemic) is around $111,000. There is only one month left in FY20 so we will be OK he said.” I expect we will see a 3 to 5% cut for FY21, probably around $125,000.”We have been looking for available grants while we have been on pandemic shutdown,“ said Stewart. “We have been awarded a $40,000 grant for a bus and things are looking good for a tech grant that we applied for that could be worth $65,000.” “Mr Delaney will say more about the generous donation we received from National Beef. We can’t thank them enough.”

Mr. Delaney talked about the school district’s generous gifts they have received from National Beef. “Besides providing school supplies for Powell Elementary, and the very generous gifts that they gave to each and every graduating senior at NBHS, they have also donated $20,000 to the school district.” He added, “They told us they would like to see ‘pay to play’ fees taken away for the students extra-curriculars next school year with their donation subsidizing that.”

Mr Delaney also talked about last weekend’s virtual graduation which was held Friday night. The school had planned to set aside from 5:00 to 8:00 PM for each student to receive their diploma and awards. “By shortly after 7:00pm we were finished,” he said . “I have received lots of compliments from parents saying that they really liked it and have even had others ask if we could do it like that again next year? It was a success “ added Mr. Delaney. A parade down Main Street, North Baltimore followed the ceremony.

*You can see a condensed version(40ish minutes) of the ceremony by the end of this week on the schools YouTube page. (The original version is about 2 ½ hours)

Mr. Kiser, NBHS Principal also shared his thanks for the generosity of National Beef to our graduates. They each received a $250 Visa gift card, as well as some other nice items. Others items of interest from him during the meeting:

Seniors had a pancake breakfast last week. Thanks to the Rowlinson Family for funding that.

The Seniors painted the Spirit rock, on the school property

A very special THANK YOU to Paula Beaupry for all her work in preparing for the graduation ceremony. “We couldn’t have done it without her” said Mr. Kiser

The students will return their chromebooks on Monday morning to complete their year.

The athletes will be able to use the weight room and all school facilities beginning next week. All the CDC requirements are in place to make this happen.

Mrs. Semancik, Powell Elementary Principal announced the 6th Grade Drive-Thru Graduation will be at 7:00pm Thursday(May 28th) at the NBHS parking lot.

On Friday, from 5:00pm-5:45pm students may drive through the Powell parking lot to wave good bye to all their teachers, who will be standing there ready to wave back. Please stay in your vehicles. Joining the Powell send -off will be Linda Tipton, NB Pre-school staff, who is retiring after many years of service. Happy Retirement!

Chromebooks and ipads have to be returned on Monday, June 1st, to complete the school year.

Other Board action included accepting the resignation of Brynn Pasche, Elementary teacher, effective at the end of this school year, and granting a request for maternity leave for Angela Szczublewski from October to January.