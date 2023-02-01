North Baltimore Kindergarten Registration
2023-2024
Registration will begin March 1, 2023
Children must be five years old by August 1, 2023
Registration can be started on Final Forms but all paperwork must be submitted to Kelly West at the board office
Documents Needed:
Driver’s license
Child’s Social Security card
Child’s birth certificate
(2) proofs of residency
Shot records
Custody papers (if applicable)
There will be a parent/guardian meeting on April 27th with two times available- 5:00 PM or 6:00 PM.(Adults only). You can sign up for a meeting time at the board office once you turn in required documents. At the meeting, parents will sign their child up for a screening time in August.
Questions about registration can be directed to Kelly West at the board office 419-257-3531
Source: Kindergarten Team