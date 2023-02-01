North Baltimore Kindergarten Registration

2023-2024

Registration will begin March 1, 2023

Children must be five years old by August 1, 2023

Registration can be started on Final Forms but all paperwork must be submitted to Kelly West at the board office

Documents Needed:

Driver’s license

Child ’s Social Security card

Child’s birth certificate

(2) proofs of residency

Shot records

Custody papers (if applicable)

There will be a parent/guardian meeting on April 27th with two times available- 5:00 PM or 6:00 PM.(Adults only). You can sign up for a meeting time at the board office once you turn in required documents. At the meeting, parents will sign their child up for a screening time in August.

Questions about registration can be directed to Kelly West at the board office 419-257-3531

Source: Kindergarten Team