North Baltimore, Ohio
March 11, 2022
419-581-9629
North Baltimore Local Schools
VACANCY POSTINGS
March 10, 2022
Classified
JOB TITLE: Custodian
LOCATION: MS/HS Building
STARTING DATE: ASAP
RATE OF PAY/HOURS: 6 hours – 2 nd Shift
CLASSIFICATION: Classified
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: HS diploma- Previous experience preferred-See job description
DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS: Interested candidates should contact in writing or by email to Chad Kiser,
Principal at ckiser@nbls.org or Ryan Delaney, Superintendent at 201 S. Main St. North Baltimore, OH 45872 or rdelaney@nbls.org
Please submit by 3/18/22
*See the Negotiated agreement for terms and conditions of employment.