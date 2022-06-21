North Baltimore Mini Cheer Sign Up!

from Facebook post by Coach Schaffner

This is for any Powell Elementary 3rd, 4th, or 5th grader that is interested in participating in the mini cheer season of 2022.

Please bring the attached medical form filled out with the registration form

This will need to be due no later than July 5th.

Turn-in dates will be June 26, 27, and July 5.

Coaches Angela Tellez and Halee Schaffner will be available to meet to turn in forms. On all dates, the coaches will be at the open shelter house at the park near the skate ramps.

26th: 5pm-6pm

27th: 5pm-6pm

July 5th: 5 pm-6 pm there will be a team meeting to go over details (uniform cost, fundraisers, along with any questions you have) with the parents. This will also be the final sign-up day!