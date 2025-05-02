North Baltimore Moves Ahead with Major Road and Bridge Projects

Big improvements are on the way for North Baltimore streets and bridges. At their latest meeting, village officials approved several important projects and contracts aimed at upgrading key infrastructure around town:

East Broadway Street Improvements Hohenbrink Excavating Inc. was selected to handle construction work on East Broadway Street, stretching from Main Street to Rudolph Road (PID 116426). Work will begin soon to make needed upgrades along this heavily traveled route.

East Water Street Bridge Replacement Vernon Nagel Inc. will take on the replacement of the single-span bridge over Rocky Ford Creek on East Water Street (PID 116054). The new bridge will feature a composite prestressed concrete box beam design, improving safety and durability.

Project Oversight and Inspections OHM Advisors will oversee construction and inspections for the East Broadway Street project. American Structurepoint, Inc. will handle the same duties for the East Water Street Bridge replacement. These partnerships aim to keep projects running smoothly and on schedule.

Street and Road Levy Renewal Village leaders are seeking certification from the Wood County Auditor to renew the 2.0 mill levy that supports street and road repairs. Renewal would help ensure continued funding for future improvements without new tax increases.



All projects and actions were declared emergencies to help speed up the process and limit disruptions.