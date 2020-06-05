NBX WaterShedsun
North Baltimore Public Library Memorial Gifts

Memorial Gifts received by the North Baltimore Public Library, March-June 2020 included:

 

3 Crockpots

In Memory of: Drew Rister

Given by: Mom, Dad, Brandon, Colton, and Emma

 

Iron Man

In Memory of: Kevin Welch

Given by: Jen and Brian Vanlerberg and Family

 

Guardians of the Galaxy 2

In Memory of: Kevin Welch

Given by: Jen and Brian Vanlerberg and Family

 

Birds of Prey

In Memory of: Kevin Welch

Given by: Jen and Brian Vanlerberg and Family

Super Bass Flies: How to Tie and Fish the Most Effective Imitations

In Memory of: Jim Wymer Sr.

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe

 

Happy and You Know It

In Memory of: Rachel Stimmel

Given by: Her Mom, Jean Spence

 

The Book of Lost Friends

In Memory of: Sue King

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe

 

Milk Street Fast and Slow: Instant Pot Cooking at the Speed You Need

In Memory of: Cecil Caldwell

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe

 

Lou Gehrig

In Memory of: Jon Downs

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe

 

Camino Winds

In Memory of: Ralph Francisco

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe

 

Cleveland Rocked

In Memory of: James Jacobs

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe

 

1939

In Memory of: Ron Barnes

Given by: Larry and Esther Heilman

 

The Splendid and The Vile book on CD

In Memory of: Ron Barnes

Given by: Cheryl Heilman

 

To Wake the Giant

In Memory of: Ron Barnes

Given by: Ellen Yager

 

Swing Kings

In Memory of: Orv McCracken

Given by: His Niece, Cheryl Heilman

 

How Birds Behave

In Memory of: Rod Echelberry

Given by: NB Library Staff

 

Magnolia Table Volume 2

In Memory of: Cathy Wymer

Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe

 

Masked Prey in Large Print

In Memory of: Ralph Francisco

Given by: Larry and Esther Heilman

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

