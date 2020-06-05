North Baltimore Public Library Memorial Gifts

Memorial Gifts received by the North Baltimore Public Library, March-June 2020 included:
3 Crockpots
In Memory of: Drew Rister
Given by: Mom, Dad, Brandon, Colton, and Emma
Iron Man
In Memory of: Kevin Welch
Given by: Jen and Brian Vanlerberg and Family
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
In Memory of: Kevin Welch
Given by: Jen and Brian Vanlerberg and Family
Birds of Prey
In Memory of: Kevin Welch
Given by: Jen and Brian Vanlerberg and Family
Super Bass Flies: How to Tie and Fish the Most Effective Imitations
In Memory of: Jim Wymer Sr.
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe
Happy and You Know It
In Memory of: Rachel Stimmel
Given by: Her Mom, Jean Spence
The Book of Lost Friends
In Memory of: Sue King
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe
Milk Street Fast and Slow: Instant Pot Cooking at the Speed You Need
In Memory of: Cecil Caldwell
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe
Lou Gehrig
In Memory of: Jon Downs
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe
Camino Winds
In Memory of: Ralph Francisco
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe
Cleveland Rocked
In Memory of: James Jacobs
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe
1939
In Memory of: Ron Barnes
Given by: Larry and Esther Heilman
The Splendid and The Vile book on CD
In Memory of: Ron Barnes
Given by: Cheryl Heilman
To Wake the Giant
In Memory of: Ron Barnes
Given by: Ellen Yager
Swing Kings
In Memory of: Orv McCracken
Given by: His Niece, Cheryl Heilman
How Birds Behave
In Memory of: Rod Echelberry
Given by: NB Library Staff
Magnolia Table Volume 2
In Memory of: Cathy Wymer
Given by: Dr. Ralph Haven Wolfe
Masked Prey in Large Print
In Memory of: Ralph Francisco
Given by: Larry and Esther Heilman