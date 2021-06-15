NBX WaterShedsun
North Baltimore Public Library Memorials

Here are the latest Memorial Gifts presented to the North Baltimore Public Library between March–May 2021:

Woodworking projects for your garden and porch

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: David & Christine Woodward

Grow Bag Gardening

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: Linda Thomas

The Camping Life

In Memory of: Ray Chapman

Given by: American Legion Post 539

Freedom, love and opportunity : the Nagys from Hungary to America

In Memory of: Maria Nagy Bostelman

Given by: Maria Bostelman Family & Bill and Patti Bankey

The complete DIY cookbook for young chefs

In Memory of: Alice Ruth Conine

Given by: Bonnie Knaggs

Three wise men : a Navy Seal, a Green Beret, and how their Marine brother became a war’s sole survivor

In Memory of: Gene Heilman

Given by: Ken & Betty Stemen

The outdoor scientist : the wonder of observing the natural world

In Memory of: Kevin Welch

Given by: Bonnie Knaggs

The modern homestead garden : growing self-sufficiency in any size backyard

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: Ned & Sharon Casey

Penworthy STEAM Kit: Examine Science & Nature

In Memory of: Henleigh Engard

Given by: Dave, Jen, Josh & Zach Meggitt

The code breaker : Jennifer Doudna, gene editing, and the future of the human race

In Memory of: Patricia (Sterling) Hess

Given by: Class of NBHS 1948

 

National Audubon Society trees of North America : the complete identification reference to trees

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: Ned & Sharon Casey

The complete Guide to Schnauzers

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: Lindy Vandersall

Walk in my combat boots : true stories from America’s bravest warriors

In Memory of: Ray Chapman

Given by: Ken & Betty Stemen & Family

The practical astronomer

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: Margaret & James Klocinski

A day for rememberin’ : the first Memorial Day

In Memory of: Ray Chapman

Given by: Brenday & Bob Mossbarger

Garden secrets for attracting birds

In Memory of: Carole Combs

Given by: Larry & Esther Heilman

The Best of America’s Test  2021

In Memory of: Pat Gerdeman

Given by: Chad & Abbie Rister

Ohio State Buckeyes

In Memory of: Dean Simon

Given by: Larry & Rebecca Kidd

Strawberry love : 45 sweet and savory recipes for shortcakes, hand pies, salads, salsas, and more

In Memory of: Pat Gerdeman

Given by: Pam & Don Seiler

A night at the farm : a bedtime party

In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.

Given by: Lindy Vandersall

Zee Grows a Tree

In Memory of: Louise Hennings

Given by: Pam & Don Seiler

