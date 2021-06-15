North Baltimore Public Library Memorials

Here are the latest Memorial Gifts presented to the North Baltimore Public Library between March–May 2021:
Woodworking projects for your garden and porch
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: David & Christine Woodward
Grow Bag Gardening
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: Linda Thomas
The Camping Life
In Memory of: Ray Chapman
Given by: American Legion Post 539
Freedom, love and opportunity : the Nagys from Hungary to America
In Memory of: Maria Nagy Bostelman
Given by: Maria Bostelman Family & Bill and Patti Bankey
The complete DIY cookbook for young chefs
In Memory of: Alice Ruth Conine
Given by: Bonnie Knaggs
Three wise men : a Navy Seal, a Green Beret, and how their Marine brother became a war’s sole survivor
In Memory of: Gene Heilman
Given by: Ken & Betty Stemen
The outdoor scientist : the wonder of observing the natural world
In Memory of: Kevin Welch
Given by: Bonnie Knaggs
The modern homestead garden : growing self-sufficiency in any size backyard
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: Ned & Sharon Casey
Penworthy STEAM Kit: Examine Science & Nature
In Memory of: Henleigh Engard
Given by: Dave, Jen, Josh & Zach Meggitt
The code breaker : Jennifer Doudna, gene editing, and the future of the human race
In Memory of: Patricia (Sterling) Hess
Given by: Class of NBHS 1948
National Audubon Society trees of North America : the complete identification reference to trees
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: Ned & Sharon Casey
The complete Guide to Schnauzers
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: Lindy Vandersall
Walk in my combat boots : true stories from America’s bravest warriors
In Memory of: Ray Chapman
Given by: Ken & Betty Stemen & Family
The practical astronomer
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: Margaret & James Klocinski
A day for rememberin’ : the first Memorial Day
In Memory of: Ray Chapman
Given by: Brenday & Bob Mossbarger
Garden secrets for attracting birds
In Memory of: Carole Combs
Given by: Larry & Esther Heilman
The Best of America’s Test 2021
In Memory of: Pat Gerdeman
Given by: Chad & Abbie Rister
Ohio State Buckeyes
In Memory of: Dean Simon
Given by: Larry & Rebecca Kidd
Strawberry love : 45 sweet and savory recipes for shortcakes, hand pies, salads, salsas, and more
In Memory of: Pat Gerdeman
Given by: Pam & Don Seiler
A night at the farm : a bedtime party
In Memory of: Hugh McCoy Jr.
Given by: Lindy Vandersall
Zee Grows a Tree
In Memory of: Louise Hennings
Given by: Pam & Don Seiler