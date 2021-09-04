North Baltimore, Ohio

NORTH BALTIMORE PUBLIC LIBRARY TO PARTICIPATE IN 9/11 MEMORIAL  

NORTH BALTIMORE PUBLIC LIBRARY TO PARTICIPATE IN 9/11 MEMORIAL & MUSEUM’S EDUCATION  EXHIBITION  

September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World 

North Baltimore, Ohio] – [North Baltimore Public Library] is excited to announce its participation in  September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World, a downloadable educational exhibition that  presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of  those who witnessed and survived the attacks. Told across 14 posters, this exhibition includes archival  

photographs and images of artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection. It explores the  consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national, and international  levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11. 

Twenty years after the attacks, with terrorism still a threat today, the events of 9/11 and its  aftermath remind us that we may never be able to prevent all the actions of people intent on harming  others, but we do have control over how we respond to such events. Whether by volunteering in our  local communities, serving our nation in the military, caring for the sick, or through other efforts, all of  us can help build the world in which we want to live. As we witness history unfolding in our own time,  the ways we choose to respond—both large and small—can demonstrate the best of human nature  after even the worst of days. 

This 9/11 Memorial & Museum curated exhibition reflects the core pillars of commemoration, education, and inspiration as we prepare to observe the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. 

“During this 20th anniversary year, it is our privilege to share these lessons with a new  generation, teach them about the ongoing repercussions of the 9/11 attacks and inspire them with the  idea that, even in the darkest of times, we can come together, support one another and find the  strength to renew and rebuild,” said 9/11 Memorial & Museum President and CEO Alice M. Greenwald. 

We are pleased to have been chosen for this display. It’s important to share this anniversary  with the community. 

Holly Ryder, North Baltimore Library Director 

The poster exhibition was developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and has been made  possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom. Any  views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this exhibition do not necessarily  represent those of the National endowment for Humanities. 

For questions or more information on this Exhibition, please visit the 9/11 Memorial & Museum  website or contact them at: press@911memorial.org.

 

 

