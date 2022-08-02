North Baltimore Schools 2022-2023 Bus Routes



First Day of School for North Baltimore is Wednesday, August 17th

All bus routes will remain the same as in the past year.

If you have a question on bus times or locations, please call the board of education office at 419-257-3531 the week prior to school starting. Below is a general outline of our routes.

Board Office – 201 S. Main Street 7:40 AM Pickup

2:45 PM Drop off

Powell Elementary – 500 N. Main Street 7:45 AM – 2:45 PM (for MS/HS)

LOCAL BUS ROUTE NUMBERS – #7 – #11 – #118 – #120

Bus #7 – Rhonda Okuley

6:45 AM Rudolph Rd. North to Needles – West on Needles to Potter Rd.

6:50 AM Potter Rd.

6:52 AM Oil Center Rd.

6:55 AM Potter Rd. to Hammansburg Rd.

7:00 AM Hammansburg Rd. 17300 – 16277

7:00 AM Hammansburg to Liberty Hi 3606

7::03 AM North on Liberty Hi to Freyman

7:05 AM Freyman Rd. -16216 -16910 to Jerry City Rd.

7:10 AM Jerry City Rd. 16961 to Liberty Hi to Ohio Oil

7:15 AM Ohio Oil Rd. 16738 – 16870 to Wingston Rd.

7:18 AM Wingston Rd. 4321 to Needles to Quarry Rd.

7:20 AM Quarry Rd. to Mitchell to Broadway

7:25 AM E. Broadway 805 – 908 – Out on Eagleville Rd.

7:30 AM Eagleville Rd. to Eagle Landing

7:32 AM Eagle Landing

7:35 AM Eagleville Rd. to Insley to Quarry

7:40 AM Quarry Rd. Corner of Rudolph

7:40 AM Powell School Drop Off – (Pick Up MS/HS Students)

7:50 AM MS/HS Drop Off

Bus #11 – Jennifer Naus – Special Needs/Overflow Route – ALL STUDENTS AT BOARD OFFICE STOP AM & PM will be on Bus #11

7:15 AM 318 Rudolph Rd.

7:20 AM Corner of George & Harrison St.

7:25 AM Corner of Water & Zilhman St.

7:30 AM Board Office – All students at board office will ride AM & PM on Bus #11

7:40 AM 103 & 129 Central Ave

7:43 AM 400 N. Tarr St.

7:45 AM Powell Elementary Drop Off

7:50 AM MS/HS Drop Off

Bus #118 – Terry Ebright

7:15 AM 11824 Eagleville Rd.

7:18 AM 12047 Quarry Rd.

7:20 AM 11411 Deshler Rd.

Deshler Rd. (St. Rt. 18)

7:25 AM Galatea Rd. – Galatea

Eagleville 13270 – 13323 to Poe Rd.

7:30 AM 100 Poe Rd.

7:35 AM Poe Rd. to 503 – 603 – 655 Poe Rd.

7:40 AM St. Rt. 18 Right into town

7:42 AM Main St. & High St. Stop

7:45 AM Powell Elementary School – Drop Off (Pick up MS/HS Students)

7:50 AM MS/HS Building

Bus #120 – Bev Breyman

6:50 AM 3690 N. North Baltimore Rd. to Oil Center to Mitchell

6:55 AM 13733 Freyman Rd.

6:58 AM 13766 Freyman Rd.

7:00 AM Mitchell Rd. 5347-5058 Turnaround back to Hammansburg

7:05 AM 13868 – 14928 Hammansburg Rd.

7:10 AM 14074 Oil Center Rd.

7:12 AM 3265 Rudolph Rd.

7:15 AM 13641 Needles Rd.

Needles to Insley to Quarry Rd. to Rudolph

7:20 AM 319 Rudolph Rd. into NB

7:22 AM Rudolph & Maple St.

7:25 AM Broadway to Mitchell – Mitchell to State St. & Sprigg St.

7:30 AM State St. & Sprigg St.

7:35 AM Water St. & Sprigg St.

4:40 AM Water St. & Second St.

7:45 AM Powell Elementary Drop Off

7:50 AM MS/HS Drop Off

PENTA BUS ROUTE #10

Bus #10 – Sue Mills – Penta Route – Penta students should be at the HS Building for pick up at 6:50 AM – Additional AM pick-ups and PM drop offs will be as scheduled through the board office. New Penta students begin on Thursday, August 18th. Returning Penta students begin Friday, August 19th.

6:25 AM Country Pick-ups begin

6:50 AM Returns to HS – Meet at HS gym parking area

6:55 AM Powell Elementary Stop

7:00 AM Board of Education Office – 201 S. Main St.

7:10 AM Poe Rd. Stops & Apartments – Turn-around (Great Scott)

7:20 AM Eagle Landing Stop

7:25 AM On Route to Penta

Penta bus runs all days Penta is in session.

Any country students needing further transportation should contact the Board of Education Office at 419-257-3531.

COUNTY/OUTSIDE DISTRICT ROUTES – PRESCHOOL – BOWLING GREEN – FINDLAY

Bus #119 – Larry Snyder/Rhonda Okuley – Preschool Bus Route – Pick up times to be given to parents at Preschool Open Houses the week of August 17th – 19th Special needs preschool students will be picked up and dropped off door to door – typical preschool students will be transported as available and space and time allows on the route. (TBD). First day for Preschool is August 24th.

Bus #15/Van –Jesse Hosley- Bowling Green & Findlay Route – Pick up and drop off door to door. Contact the board office for times if needed. First day of school for Bowling Green is Tuesday, August 23rd . First day for Findlay Autism School is Wednesday, August 17th.

Students should be ready and out waiting for the buses if weather permits. Route times may vary the first week of school but the routes have remained relatively the same.

We appreciate your cooperation in helping us to meet the transportation needs of our students safely and efficiently. If you need further bus route information, please contact Sandy Stewart at the Board of Education Office at 419-257-3531.

Building Times are as follows:

MS/HS – 8:00 AM – 2:40 PM

Powell – 8:00 AM – 2:30 PM

(Busses unload & breakfast begins at 7:45 AM)

AM Preschool – 8:00 – 10:40 PM Preschool – 12:00 – 3:00 PM