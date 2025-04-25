North Baltimore sends Leipsic “south”

from North Baltimore Baseball

Thursday night the Tigers revealed their new city connect jerseys “The North” and handed the Vikings of Leipsic (9-6 overall, 4-0 BVC) a 6-3 loss.

NB came through with big mound performances from Drew Meggitt and Cooper Clark. Combined they allowed 4 hits and 3 runs to a good Leipsic team.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7

Leipsic 0 1 0 0 1 0 1

NB 2 1 0 0 3 0 -

WP Meggitt 4 1/3 IP 6K 2BB 0 Hits

LP Harteitoh 5IP 7K 1BB 7 HITS

Top Hitters

Leipsic Lammers 3B, 1B



NB Solly 2-1B 2RBI

Laureano 2-1B 3RBI

Tigers record – 5 – 3, NWCC – 3-0