April 25, 2025

North Baltimore sends Leipsic “south”

 
from North Baltimore Baseball
Thursday night the Tigers revealed their new city connect jerseys “The North” and handed the Vikings of Leipsic (9-6 overall, 4-0 BVC) a 6-3 loss.  
 
NB came through with big mound performances from Drew Meggitt and Cooper Clark.  Combined they allowed 4 hits and 3 runs to a good Leipsic team.
 
                      1    2    3    4    5    6    7
Leipsic           0    1    0    0    1    0    1
NB          2    1    0    0    3    0    -
 
 
WP          Meggitt            4 1/3 IP       6K         2BB       0 Hits
LP             Harteitoh       5IP          7K         1BB        7 HITS
 
Top Hitters    
Leipsic           Lammers    3B, 1B

NB                 Solly    2-1B  2RBI                 
Laureano        2-1B    3RBI
 
Tigers record – 5 – 3, NWCC – 3-0
 

