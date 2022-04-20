North Baltimore to Perform at Eastwood Jazz Festival
The 9th annual Eastwood Jazz Festival will be held Saturday, May 7th at Eastwood HS, Pemberville, OH. The evening includes dinner and entertainment provided by the Toledo Jazz Orchestra Combo and the Eastwood, Bowling Green, North Baltimore, Otsego and South Central High School Jazz Bands.
Doors to Eastwood HS open at 5:00 pm. Performances start at 5:30 pm. Dinner will be served at 6:00 pm.
The four-course meal will feature smoked beef brisket and grilled seasoned pork loin. A vegetarian option is available.
Tickets and full menu: http://tinyurl.com/
eastwoodjazz
Dinner and Entertainment: $30
Entertainment Only: $15
Table of 8 with preferred seating: $210
Brian Myers
Director of Bands
Eastwood Local Schools
4800 Sugar Ridge Rd., Pemberville, OH 43450
Director of Bands
Eastwood Local Schools
4800 Sugar Ridge Rd., Pemberville, OH 43450
419-833-3611 x1220