North Baltimore, Ohio

April 20, 2022 6:08 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Positions Available with WCCOA
3 panel GIF
2022.03.25 Update website
Administrative Assistant
Briar Hill Health Update
March 2020
Logo
Ol’ Jenny
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Weekly Specials

North Baltimore to Perform at Eastwood Jazz Festival

 

North Baltimore to Perform at Eastwood Jazz Festival
 
The 9th annual Eastwood Jazz Festival will be held Saturday, May 7th at Eastwood HS, Pemberville, OH. The evening includes dinner and entertainment provided by the Toledo Jazz Orchestra Combo and the Eastwood, Bowling Green, North Baltimore, Otsego and South Central High School Jazz Bands.
 
Doors to Eastwood HS open at 5:00 pm. Performances start at 5:30 pm. Dinner will be served at 6:00 pm.
 
The four-course meal will feature smoked beef brisket and grilled seasoned pork loin. A vegetarian option is available.
 
Tickets and full menu: http://tinyurl.com/eastwoodjazz
Dinner and Entertainment: $30
Entertainment Only: $15
Table of 8 with preferred seating: $210
 
Brian Myers                  
Director of Bands   
Eastwood Local Schools                            
4800 Sugar Ridge Rd., Pemberville, OH 43450                            
419-833-3611 x1220

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website