North Baltimore to Perform at Eastwood Jazz Festival

The 9th annual Eastwood Jazz Festival will be held Saturday, May 7th at Eastwood HS, Pemberville, OH . The evening includes dinner and entertainment provided by the Toledo Jazz Orchestra Combo and the Eastwood, Bowling Green, North Baltimore, Otsego and South Central High School Jazz Bands.

Doors to Eastwood HS open at 5:00 pm. Performances start at 5:30 pm. Dinner will be served at 6:00 pm.