North Baltimore Wash and Dry Opens

by Sue Miklovic, TheNBXpress

JP and I had the pleasure of meeting the Smith Family, owners of North Baltimore Wash and Dry, located at 237 N. Main Street, North Baltimore last weekend.

Southern Wood County residents Ken and Patti Smith, along with help from their son Dylan, have reopened the laundry, formerly operated (2006-early 2020) by Sally Halstead and her late husband Don. The Smiths opened their doors April 10th.



Patti and Ken have a friend in the laundromat business who has been mentoring them, and helping them look for an available location. “We have been looking for at least three years in many small villages and communities, which gave us some time to learn a lot about operating this type of business,” said Ken.



Ken told us he just happened to be in North Baltimore and saw the available opportunity here. He called Patti and told her, “I found it! I found our laundromat!”

They have given the business a facelift. It is clean and bright. There are front -loading and top loading washing machines in the NB Wash and Dry, as well as one 30 pound extra large machine. “We have another extra-large machine coming, and replacement parts for a dryer that needs repaired. This pandemic has slowed down shipping on parts and equipment, so as soon as we receive them, they will be ready to go as soon as we get them installed.”



The machines all operate on coins (quarters). “It is very expensive to make the machines capable of accepting credit/debit cards” explained Ken. The gas dryers run 7 minutes for 25 cents.

A new sign has been ordered for the front of the building. After it is installed, they plan to have a grand opening(once the pandemic orders are lifted) with refreshments and door prizes. In the meantime, they are open 24/7. Stop in and welcome them to North Baltimore. “We’re excited to be here!” they said.