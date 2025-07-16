North Baltimore, Ohio

July 16, 2025 3:32 am

North Baltimore Youth Football Tag Day – July 19, 2025

The North Baltimore Youth Football program will hold its annual Tag Day on Saturday, July 19, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM throughout the streets of North Baltimore.

During this time, young Tiger football players will be walking through town collecting donations to help fund the upcoming season.

How Your Support Helps:

  • Equipment & Safety Gear
  • Uniforms & Practice Supplies
  • Paying Game Officials
  • Keeping Youth Football Thriving in Our Community

Cash donations are welcome and appreciated!
Your generosity plays a direct role in keeping this community tradition strong for the next generation of athletes.

THANK YOU for supporting North Baltimore Youth Football!
Let’s make this season the best one yet!

