North Baltimore Youth Football Tag Day – July 19, 2025

The North Baltimore Youth Football program will hold its annual Tag Day on Saturday, July 19, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM throughout the streets of North Baltimore.

During this time, young Tiger football players will be walking through town collecting donations to help fund the upcoming season.

How Your Support Helps:

Equipment & Safety Gear

Uniforms & Practice Supplies

Paying Game Officials

Keeping Youth Football Thriving in Our Community

Cash donations are welcome and appreciated!

Your generosity plays a direct role in keeping this community tradition strong for the next generation of athletes.

THANK YOU for supporting North Baltimore Youth Football!

Let’s make this season the best one yet!

Posted by TheNBXpress.com | Info courtesy of NB Youth Football