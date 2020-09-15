Northern Ohio disaster workers continue to deploy to several relief efforts

CLEVELAND, September 14, 2020 — With Tropical Storm Sally approaching the Gulf Coast, the American Red Cross continues to respond to the California and Oregon wildfires, as well as the Hurricane Laura relief efforts in Louisiana and Texas.

One disaster worker has deployed to California, while nine have deployed to help with the Oregon wildfires.

In addition, the Hurricane Laura relief efforts have received three disaster workers responding in Texas and 14 in Louisiana respectively.

Northern Ohio Region leadership team members Mike Parks, CEO and Tim O’Toole, Regional Disaster Officer, are among the disaster workers assigned to assist with two separate disaster responses. Parks has deployed to the Hurricane Laura response. O’Toole was assigned to respond to the wildfire in Oregon. Both are working virtually currently.

To date, as part of the Hurricane Laura and the west coast wildfires disaster relief efforts, the Red Cross has provided emergency lodging to more than 29,600 residents, and with the help of partners, the Red Cross has also served more than 769,000 meals and snacks and distributed more than 174,000 relief items.

Additional volunteers are needed to train for disaster responses, specifically to respond to home fires locally and to staff shelters during national disaster responses. Licensed health care professionals are also needed to help people in disaster shelters. People in good health and who are willing and able to receive free Red Cross training and can deploy are invited to attend a virtual volunteer information session on Friday, September 18 from 10 to 11 a.m. For more information and to register, email Melanie Collins at melanie.collins4@redcross.org or call 330-204-6615.

If you are unable to deploy but you would like to support the Red Cross’ disaster relief efforts, donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation

