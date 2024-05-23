Northwest Central Conference Softball All-Conference 2024

Way to go Co-Runners up on the NWCC NB Lady Tigers!

Northwest Central Conference Softball All-Conference

NWCC Softball Champions: Ridgedale Lady Rockets

NWCC Softball Co-Runner-up: Elgin Lady Comets & North Baltimore Lady Tigers

NWCC Softball Coach of the Year: Cydney Roberts (Waynesfield-Goshen)

NWCC Softball Player of the Year: Kenzie Delaney: (Ridgedale)

2024 NWCC Softball 1st Team

Madison Hill: Elgin

Katie Penry: Elgin

Heidi Trachsel: Hardin Northern

Brynlee Schmidt: North Baltimore

Kenzey Young: North Baltimore

Lexenna Lee: Perry

Alexis Burton: Ridgedale

Kenzie Delaney: Ridgedale

Lily Ruth: Ridgedale

Kylie Shreve: Ridgemont

Patience Cole: Upper Scioto Valley

Brielle Cotterman: Upper Scioto Valley

Tatelyn Faraglia: Waynesfield-Goshen

Makenna Shaw: Waynesfield-Goshen

Tarynn Vorhes: Waynesfield-Goshen

2024 NWCC Softball 2nd Team

Hazel Dixon: Cory-Rawson

Ava Baker: Elgin

Gracie Isler: Elgin

Lyla Holtzberger: Hardin Northern

Kaitlyn Whitaker: Hardin Northern

Alex Greeno: North Baltimore

Josselyn Paynter: North Baltimore

Makenna Dray: Perry

Aubrie Smith: Ridgedale

Albrey Bailey: Ridgemont

Nevaeh Lowery: Upper Scioto Valley

Liberty Glaser: Waynesfield-Goshen

Honorable Mention

North Baltimore: Neveah Dewitt & Layla Delancy

NWCC 2024 Softball Standing

1. Ridgedale 8-0

2. Elgin 6-2

2. North Baltimore 6-2

4. Waynesfield-Goshen 5-3

5. Hardin Northern 4-4

5. Upper Scioto Valley 4-4

7. Perry 2-6

8. Ridgemont 1-7

9. Cory-Rawson 0-8