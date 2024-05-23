Northwest Central Conference Softball All-Conference 2024

Way to go Co-Runners up on the NWCC NB Lady Tigers!
Northwest Central Conference Softball All-Conference
NWCC Softball Champions: Ridgedale Lady Rockets
NWCC Softball Co-Runner-up: Elgin Lady Comets & North Baltimore Lady Tigers
NWCC Softball Coach of the Year: Cydney Roberts (Waynesfield-Goshen)
NWCC Softball Player of the Year: Kenzie Delaney: (Ridgedale)
2024 NWCC Softball 1st Team
Madison Hill: Elgin
Katie Penry: Elgin
Heidi Trachsel: Hardin Northern
Brynlee Schmidt: North Baltimore
Kenzey Young: North Baltimore
Lexenna Lee: Perry
Alexis Burton: Ridgedale
Kenzie Delaney: Ridgedale
Lily Ruth: Ridgedale
Kylie Shreve: Ridgemont
Patience Cole: Upper Scioto Valley
Brielle Cotterman: Upper Scioto Valley
Tatelyn Faraglia: Waynesfield-Goshen
Makenna Shaw: Waynesfield-Goshen
Tarynn Vorhes: Waynesfield-Goshen
2024 NWCC Softball 2nd Team
Hazel Dixon: Cory-Rawson
Ava Baker: Elgin
Gracie Isler: Elgin
Lyla Holtzberger: Hardin Northern
Kaitlyn Whitaker: Hardin Northern
Alex Greeno: North Baltimore
Josselyn Paynter: North Baltimore
Makenna Dray: Perry
Aubrie Smith: Ridgedale
Albrey Bailey: Ridgemont
Nevaeh Lowery: Upper Scioto Valley
Liberty Glaser: Waynesfield-Goshen
Honorable Mention
North Baltimore: Neveah Dewitt & Layla Delancy
NWCC 2024 Softball Standing
1. Ridgedale 8-0
2. Elgin 6-2
2. North Baltimore 6-2
4. Waynesfield-Goshen 5-3
5. Hardin Northern 4-4
5. Upper Scioto Valley 4-4
7. Perry 2-6
8. Ridgemont 1-7
9. Cory-Rawson 0-8