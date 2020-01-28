NBX WaterShedsun
Northwest Ohio Crops Day 2020

Northwest Ohio Crops Day 2020,

Join OSU Extension at the Bavarian Haus, just outside of Deshler, Ohio on Friday, February 7, 2020, starting at 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 for the third annual Northwest Ohio Crops Day.  

Find answers to your agronomy questions, obtain private pesticide applicator and fertilizer recertification, and CCA education hours as you prepare for the next growing season.

Feb. 7, 2020, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Bavarian Haus, 3814 State Route 18, Deshler, Ohio.

Cost is $35 by Jan. 31 and $45 after that date; the fee includes lunch.

Education credits offered include 1 hour Ohio Department of Agriculture recertification; 3 hours of pesticide recertification for categories 1, 2, and 6 Core; 2.5 hours of commercial pesticide CEU Core, 2c and 10c; and 4.5 hours of CCA credits.

For more information, contact Garth Ruff, 419-592-0806 or [email protected].

