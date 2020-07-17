Northwest Ohio Soil & Water Conservation Districts Jr. Conservationist Program

The Northwest Ohio Soil & Water Conservation Districts offers a free at-home “Do-It-Yourself” Junior Conservationist summer program. The program’s hands-on activities and registration can be found online at www.lucasswcd.org/jrcc.html.

The soon-to-be Junior Conservationist will have fun learning about soil, water, plants, animals, community, and nature exploration by completing the required number of activities in each category and submitting photos of yourself doing the activities or photos of the completed projects by Friday, August 28. Photos will be sent to the Wood SWCD contact: Julie Lause at julielause@woodswcd.com.

Upon completion of the program and received photos, participants will be sent a certificate, and, if wanted, a Junior Conservationist t-shirt. The Wood SWCD is offering a free t-shirt to the first 20 Wood County participates who complete the program.

Those who don’t want to register or receive a t-shirt and certificate can still enjoy the activities on their own. Those interested should contact the district office at 419-354-5517 #4, julielause@woodswcd.com or visit www.lucasswcd.org/jrcc.html to register online.