North Baltimore, Ohio

June 22, 2024 7:53 am

The District Update – Water Shed
Northwest Ohio weekly traffic impacts: ODOT District 1

Northwest Ohio weekly traffic impacts

Week of June 24, 2024

ODOT District 1 proudly serves Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties

We’ve enhanced our weekly construction updates and traffic advisories to better serve you. As a subscriber, you’ll receive a weekly link to highway construction updates in all eight counties of ODOT District 1, keeping you informed about projects that may impact your travel across the region.

  • Click on the county’s webpage link below to access the most current information.

  • Our team will continue to verify and update traffic information weekly, ensuring you have the latest news and updates at your fingertips.

