North Baltimore, Ohio

Northwest Ohio weekly traffic impacts
Week of June 24, 2024
ODOT District 1 proudly serves Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties
We’ve enhanced our weekly construction updates and traffic advisories to better serve you. As a subscriber, you’ll receive a weekly link to highway construction updates in all eight counties of ODOT District 1, keeping you informed about projects that may impact your travel across the region.
Click on the county’s webpage link below to access the most current information.
Our team will continue to verify and update traffic information weekly, ensuring you have the latest news and updates at your fingertips.
Our website also features an interactive Ohio map that allows you to easily search for traffic impacts in other counties.
Traffic Advisories | Ohio Department of Transportation
View expected traffic impacts due to highway construction and maintenance activities in each county across Ohio.
Source: ODOT