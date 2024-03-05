Northwest Ohio Youth Art Month Elementary Art Show Unveils Extraordinary Talent at The Armory Arts

Napoleon, Ohio – [March 4, 2024] – The Northwest Ohio Youth Art Month Elementary Art Show is set to captivate art enthusiasts and celebrate the creativity of young artists from March 4 to April 14 at The Armory Arts, located at 127 E. Clinton Street, Napoleon, Ohio.

The exhibition promises a visual feast for visitors, showcasing a diverse array of artistic expressions from talented elementary students across the region. The gallery will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 am to 6 pm, providing ample opportunity for everyone to immerse themselves in the inspiring world of youth artistry.

A highlight of the event is the anticipated reception on Sunday, April 14, from noon to 2 pm, where attendees can engage with the young artists, their families, and fellow art enthusiasts. This celebratory occasion will allow the community to come together, recognizing the importance of fostering creativity and imagination in our youth.

One standout feature of this year’s exhibition is the inclusion of eight exceptional works of art from North Baltimore’s Powell Elementary. These talented young artists, under the guidance of their dedicated teacher, Ms. Erika Miklovic, have earned the privilege of having their creations on display. The selected students and their featured artworks include:

Kendall Thiel Norah Kirkendall Myla Leeper Jackson Sharninghouse Antonio Garcia Ismena Hixon Eli Berger Erika Mills McKenna McGrew Gavyn Bretz

The Northwest Ohio Youth Art Month Elementary Art Show not only celebrates the individual accomplishments of these budding artists but also highlights the importance of arts education in nurturing creativity and self-expression.

Join us at The Armory Arts and witness the extraordinary talent showcased by these young artists. Immerse yourself in a world of color, imagination, and inspiration as we celebrate Youth Art Month and support the next generation of creative minds.

