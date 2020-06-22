Northwestern Water and Sewer District Annual Water Quality Reports

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – At The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) there is nothing more important than providing our customers with safe, reliable water.

As part of this mission, every year we publicize our water quality reports. In 1996, Congress amended the Safe Drinking Water Act by adding a provision requiring all community water systems to deliver a brief annual water quality report. The annual report is referred to as a Consumer Confidence Report (CCR).

Because The District distributes water from multiple sources, we issue a total of thirteen reports across Wood, Hancock, Henry, and Sandusky counties. Note that the reports a summarize information for the previous calendar year. Therefore, the most recently released reports will list the previous year in their title.

The CCR includes information on our source water (i.e., rivers, lakes, reservoirs, or aquifers), the levels of any detected contaminants, compliance with drinking water rules, plus some educational material.

The CCR is developed in accordance with the EPA guidance document which explains all of the requirements for report content, format, and distribution.

Printed copies are available upon request. Contact Emily Freeman at 419-354-9090 EX 156 or efreeman@nwwsd.org.