Northwestern Water and Sewer District Awards Henry County Waterline Project

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) is one step closer to building a new waterline that extends from just outside the Village of Weston, west to the Village of McClure, then north on SR 65, crossing the Maumee River, then west to connect to the Village of Liberty Center.

On Thursday, December 23, The District Board of Trustees approved the award of the $4.2 million project construction contract to Hillabrand & Sons Construction, LCC of Woodville, Ohio.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022 and be complete by early 2023.

The project will consist of over eight miles of new waterline and involve the relocation of a pump station outside of the Village of Liberty Center. It also involves changing the water provider from the City of Napoleon to the City of Bowling Green. Both use the Maumee River as a water source.



According to District Engineer Tom Stalter, “This project will provide a long-term and affordable water supply for McClure, Liberty Center, and surrounding areas as well as a redundant source of emergency drinking water for Henry County.”

The estimated total project cost is $5.3 to $5.8 million. Funding for the project will be through a $4.99 million United States Department of Agriculture Loan and $801,000 Ohio Water Development Authority loan or Ohio EPA-DEFA Water Supply Revolving Loan. In the spring of 2021, a 40-year contract was approved for water distribution by The District to Liberty Center. Liberty Center’s cost share will be 62% of project costs.

