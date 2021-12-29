Northwestern Water and Sewer District Board of Trustees Appointments

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Board of Trustees accepted the reappointment of three current members during the December 21 board meeting. The Board of Wood County Commissioners, member townships, and member municipalities each appoint three trustees on staggered 3-year terms. The Henry County Commissioners appoint one member for a 3-year term.

The board accepted the municipal reappointment of Mark Sheffer. He retired from Huntington Auto Finance, with 36 years of business experience. He also taught at Elmwood High School and served on Weston Village Council for over sixteen years. Mr. Sheffer resides in the Village of Weston. His current board term will expire in December 2024.

Steve Arnold was also reappointed by the board. Steve has spent his entire career in banking and finances, working for MidAm Bank for ten years and opening up an Edward Jones Investment office in 1996. Mr. Arnold lives in Bloom Township and serves as a township appointee. His term expires in December 2024.

The board of trustees also accepted the appointment of Douglas Miller made by the Wood County Commissioners. Mr. Miller is a mechanical engineer and a lawyer. He is a partner and patent attorney with the law firm of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP in Toledo, Ohio, and is the national service line leader for the Intellectual Property service line. Mr. Miller resides in Perrysburg Township. His current term expires in December 2024.

The District serves more than 20,000 customers in five counties across Northwest Ohio to improve the water quality of our lakes and streams. The District started operations in 1994.