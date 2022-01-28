Northwestern Water and Sewer District Board of Trustees Elects Officers

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Board of Trustees on Thursday approved board officers during their first meeting of 2022.

BOARD OFFICERS

Mark Sheffer was re-elected to serve as Board Chairman. This will be his seventh consecutive year as chairman. Mr. Sheffer resides in Weston and serves as a municipal appointee. His current board term will expire in December 2024.

Melinda Kale was elected to serve as Vice-Chair of the Board of Trustees. She is the CEO of Work Leads to Independence and participates in several community boards such as The Governor’s Council of People With Disabilities, Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Board of Trustees, and the Liberty Township Memorial Association. Melinda’s term expires in 2023.

Douglas Miller was elected to serve as the Secretary of the Board of Trustees. He is a partner and patent attorney in the law firm of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP in Toledo, Ohio, and is the national service line leader for the Intellectual Property service line. He is currently the President of the Board for the Wood County Economic Development Commission. Mr. Miller is a licensed professional engineer in the State of Ohio. Mr. Miller resides in Perrysburg Township. His current term expires in December 2024.

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s board members are appointed three each by the townships, municipalities, Wood County Commissioners, and one board member appointed by the Henry County Commissioners. We serve over 20,000 water and sewer customers in Wood, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, & Sandusky counties. With $265 million in assets, The District maintains over 458 miles of water distribution pipe, 9 water towers, and over 3,900 fire hydrants. Sewer maintenance includes over 365 miles of collection pipe, 13 wastewater treatment facilities, and over 6,500 manholes.