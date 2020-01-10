Northwestern Water and Sewer District Board of Trustees Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Board of Trustees today accepted the appointment of a new board member, reappointment of a current member, and also approved board officers during their first meeting of 2020.

The board accepted the township appointment of Brooke Hahn to the Board of Trustees. Ms. Hahn fills the board seat left vacant by Rob Armstrong. She lives in Troy Township, Ohio and has previously worked as a paraprofessional educator at Eastwood Local Schools. Her other work experience includes handling transportation product logistics as well as inventory for L & L Plating and Packaging Inc., and The Andersons. She is an active community member, volunteer and serves on the board for her local church. Hahn says, “Through working and volunteering in the community, I connect with the needs of the people that I will serve.” Her term will expire in 2023.

John Cheney was reappointed to the District’s Board of Trustees. Mr. Cheney resides in Henry Township. A founding member of the District’s Board, he has served on the Board of Trustees since July 1992. His current term expires in December 2023.

Mark Sheffer was re-elected to serve as Board Chairman. This will be his fifth consecutive year as chairman. Mr. Sheffer resides in Weston and serves as a municipal appointee. His current board term will expire in December 2021.

Douglas Miller was elected to serve as Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Mr. Miller resides in Perrysburg Township. His current term expires in December 2021. Mr. Miller is a mechanical engineer and a lawyer. He is a partner and patent attorney with the law firm of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP in Toledo, Ohio and co-chairs the Intellectual Property Practice Group.

Melinda Kale was elected to serve as the Secretary of the Board of Trustees. This will be her second year serving in the position. Ms. Kale is a resident of Rudolph, Ohio, and is a township appointee whose term expires in 2020. She is the CEO of Work Leads to Independence and participates in several community boards such as The Governor’s Council of People With Disabilities, Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Board of Trustees, and the Liberty Township Memorial Association.

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s board members are appointed three each by the townships, municipalities, Wood County Commissioners and one board member appointed by the Henry County Commissioners. We serve over 20,000 water and sewer customers in Wood, Hancock Henry & Sandusky counties. With $240 million in assets, The District maintains over 440 miles of water distribution pipe, 8 water towers and over 3,800 fire hydrants. Sewer maintenance includes over 355 miles of collection pipe, 12 wastewater treatment facilities and over 5,000 manholes.