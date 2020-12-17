Northwestern Water and Sewer District Enters Water Agreement with NB

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District Enters Water Agreement with North Baltimore

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – Today, the Board of Trustees of The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) approved an agreement with the Village of North Baltimore that will allow The District to purchase and distribute water to serve areas in southern Wood County and Northern Hancock County, including the Village of McComb.

In the spring of 2020, The District completed a study outlining necessary long-term improvements and estimated costs to maintain the McComb Water Treatment plant, as well as several options for replacement of the plant. One of those options was to secure another source to provide potable water directly to the citizens at a similar cost. “This contract with The Village of North Baltimore could make that long-term option more viable”, says Jerry Greiner, president of the District.

“The Village of North Baltimore appreciates the opportunity to assist The District in meeting the community water supply needs for McComb and District customers in southern Wood County. This type of cooperation will be a key element in meeting long-term water supply and growth opportunities for this region” says North Baltimore Mayor Janet L. Goldner.

Since 2016, when the village of McComb joined the District, the village’s water supply has been a priority for The District’s operations department. Many improvements have been made to maintain and improve the water treatment process. The village’s raw water source is a small stream called Rader Creek. Water from this source must be collected and stored throughout the year in reservoirs to serve the community.

The water from Rader Creek includes minerals and other contaminants, including manganese, that are expensive and difficult to manage each year. “The manganese itself is hard to manage and has received increased attention by Ohio EPA,” says Dan Wickard, District Superintendent, in charge of water and sewer operations.

“We intend to provide the highest quality of water for the citizens at the most economical (long-term) price,” Greiner said. “The District expects to continue meeting with the McComb council to review this study and its implications, however, COVID-19 has made that a challenge to do.”

