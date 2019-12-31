Northwestern Water and Sewer District Projects

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact roads throughout our service area. Updates and additions are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Holiday Hours

The District offices will be closed for the holidays on the following dates:

New Year’s Day: Wednesday, January 1: Closed.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Monday, January 20: Closed.

Northwood: East Broadway Waterline Repair *PROJECT COMPLETE*

Work on East Broadway Street, from Wales Road to Andrus Road for waterline repair is now complete. Project investment: $500,000.

Rossford – Lime City Road Waterline Replacement

Through February, intermittent lane restrictions are possible on Lime City Road between Dixie Highway and Marilyn Drive for waterline replacement. Project complete: February. Project investment: $ 770,000.

Rossford – Eagle Point Sewer Replacement

Through April, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on Eagle Point west of Colony Road for sewer replacement. Project complete: April 2020. Project investment: $1.2million.

Rossford – Deimling Road Water & Sewer Line Installation *UPDATE*

Water and sewer line installation work on Deimling Road, from Simmons to Lime City Roads, for water and sewer line installation near the Amazon and Clover Development construction sites will resume in February. Project complete: June 2020. Project investment: $502,000.