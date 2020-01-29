Northwestern Water and Sewer District Projects

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact roads throughout our service area. Updates and additions are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Holiday Hours:

The District offices will be closed on Monday, February 17 in observance of Presidents Day.

Rossford – Lime City Road Waterline Replacement

Through February, lane restrictions are possible on Schreier Road near Lime City Road for waterline replacement. Through February, intermittent lane restrictions are possible on Lime City Road between Dixie Highway and Marilyn Drive for waterline replacement. Project complete: February. Project investment: $770,000.

Rossford – Eagle Point Sewer Replacement

Through April, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on Eagle Point west of Colony Road for sewer replacement. Project complete: April 2020. Project investment: $1.2million.

Troy Township – Pemberville Road Waterline Installation

Through January, lane restrictions are possible on Pemberville Road, from US 23 to SR 582 for waterline installation at the NSG facility. Project complete: November. Project investment: $760,000.