NBX WaterShedsun
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Reineke Ad TOP Sept 2019
NB Dental Ad 450 x 90 Nov. 2019
Fall 2019
Accepting New Patients
Oct. 2018 Update
Dec. 2019 new logo
Ol’ Jenny
Site Manager PT
Weekly Specials
May 2019
January Start with us

Northwestern Water and Sewer District Projects

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties.  Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact roads throughout our service area.  Updates and additions are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Holiday Hours:
The District offices will be closed on Monday, February 17 in observance of Presidents Day.

Rossford – Lime City Road Waterline Replacement
Through February, lane restrictions are possible on Schreier Road near Lime City Road for waterline replacement.  Through February, intermittent lane restrictions are possible on Lime City Road between Dixie Highway and Marilyn Drive for waterline replacement.   Project complete: February.  Project investment: $770,000.

Rossford – Eagle Point Sewer Replacement
Through April, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on Eagle Point west of Colony Road for sewer replacement. Project complete: April 2020. Project investment: $1.2million.

Troy Township – Pemberville Road Waterline Installation
Through January, lane restrictions are possible on Pemberville Road, from US 23 to SR 582 for waterline installation at the NSG facility. Project complete: November. Project investment: $760,000.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Watershed Locations January
June 2019
February 2017
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Rotating Ad
Logo Panel April 2017
T and J Jan 2016
NBLS Website