Northwestern Water and Sewer District Projects

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties.  Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact roads throughout our service area.  Updates and additions are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Northwood – Waterline Repair *CLOSURE TOMORROW*
Effective Tuesday, March 10, from 7:30am until 4:30pm, Tracy Road from Wales Road to Andrus Road will be closed for waterline repair.  Detour: Wales Road; Oregon Road; Andrus Road.  Local access will be maintained. 

Rossford – Lime City Road Waterline Replacement
Through March, intermittent lane restrictions are possible on Lime City Road between Dixie Highway and Marilyn Drive for waterline replacement.   Through March, lane restrictions are possible on Schreier Road near Lime City Road for waterline replacement.  Project complete: April.  Project investment: $770,000.

Rossford – Eagle Point Sewer Replacement
Through April, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on Eagle Point west of Colony Road for sewer replacement. Project complete: April 2020. Project investment: $1.2million.

Troy Township – NSG Sewer Line Installation
Through April, lane restrictions are possible on Garling Road just west of Pemberville Road. Project complete: November. Project investment: $760,000.

