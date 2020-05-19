Northwestern Water and Sewer District Projects

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact roads throughout our service area. Updates and additions are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Rossford – Tree Streets Waterline Replacement

Through August, lane restrictions are possible on Maple Street, Oak Street, Walnut Street, and Superior Street for waterline replacement, installation of new hydrants, and meter pits. Project complete: September. Project investment $740,000.

Rossford – Dixie Highway Sewer Rehabilitation

Through July, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on Dixie Highway from Colony Road to Vineyard Drive for sewer rehabilitation. Project complete: July. Project investment: $150,000.

Rossford – Lime City Road Waterline Replacement

Through May, intermittent lane restrictions are possible on Lime City Road between Dixie Highway and Marilyn Drive for waterline replacement. Through May, lane restrictions are possible on Schreier Road near Lime City Road for waterline replacement. Project complete: May. Project investment: $770,000.

Rossford – Eagle Point Sewer Replacement

Through June, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on Eagle Point west of Colony Road for restoration work. Project complete: June. Project investment: $1.2 million.

Rossford – Deimling Road Water & Sewer Line Installation

Through May, Deimling Road, from Simmons to Crossroads Boulevard, is closed to through traffic for water and sewer line installation. Project complete: June. Project investment: $502,000.

Perrysburg Township: Ampoint Industrial Park Waterline Replacement

Through August, lane restrictions will be possible throughout Aimpoint Industrial Park and on Third Street, between Glenwood Road and D Street for waterline replacement. Project complete: August. Project investment: $994,000.



Troy Township – NSG Sewer Line Installation

Through May, lane restrictions are possible on Garling Road just west of Pemberville Road for restoration work. Project complete: November. Project investment: $760,000.