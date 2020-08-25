Northwestern Water and Sewer District Projects

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact roads throughout our service area. Updates and additions are highlighted in bold and underlined.

REMINDER: The District office remains closed to the public until further notice due to COVID-19. Our customer call center will be closed Monday, September 7th in observance of Labor Day. Please contact your local sheriffs dispatch in case of emergency.

Perrysburg Township: Ampoint Industrial Park Waterline Replacement

Through August, lane restrictions will be possible throughout Aimpoint Industrial Park and on Third Street, between Glenwood Road and D Street for waterline replacement. Project complete: August. Project investment: $994,000.



Perrysburg Township: Sewer Lining

Through December, lane restrictions are possible in Perrysburg Township north of SR 795, west of 75, and south of the turnpike, for sewer rehabilitation. Project complete: February 2021. Project investment: $1,230,000.



Rossford: Waterline Replacement

Through September, lane restrictions are possible on Santus Drive, Valley Drive, and on Glenwood Road in Rossford. Project complete: October. Project Investment: $1.5 million.

Rossford – Tree Streets Waterline Replacement

Through August, lane restrictions are possible on Maple Street, Oak Street, Walnut Street, and Superior Street for waterline replacement, installation of new hydrants, and meter pits. Project complete: September. Project investment $740,000.

District-Wide Hydrant Flushing

Through October, weekdays from 7:30 am until 4 pm, crews will be flushing hydrants in various locations throughout Lake Township, Northwood, Walbridge and Rossford. Residents are advised to flush water from their taps if the water becomes discolored. For more information: https://nwwsd.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=17eef70e88ca43a4ac3b8649fb263199