Northwestern Water and Sewer District Projects

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact roads throughout our service area. Updates and additions are highlighted in bold and underlined.

REMINDER: The District office remains closed to the public until further notice due to COVID-19. Our customer call center will be closed Monday, September 7th in observance of Labor Day. Please contact your local sheriffs dispatch in case of an emergency. This update is being sent in advance of the Labor Day holiday.

Perrysburg Township: Ampoint Industrial Park Waterline Replacement

Work throughout Aimpoint Industrial Park and on Third Street, between Glenwood Road and D Street for waterline replacement is now complete. Project investment: $994,000.



Perrysburg Township: Sewer Lining

Through December, lane restrictions are possible in Perrysburg Township north of SR 795, west of 75, and south of the turnpike, for sewer rehabilitation. Project complete: February 2021. Project investment: $1,230,000.



Rossford: Waterline Replacement

Through September, lane restrictions are possible on Santus Drive, Valley Drive, and on Glenwood Road in Rossford. Project complete: October. Project Investment: $1.5 million.

Rossford – Tree Streets Waterline Replacement *UPDATE*

Through September , lane restrictions are possible on Maple Street, Oak Street, Walnut Street, and Superior Street for paving, sidewalk, and restoration work . Project complete: September. Project investment $740,000.