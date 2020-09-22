Northwestern Water and Sewer District Projects

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact roads throughout our service area. Updates and additions are highlighted in bold and underlined.



Perrysburg Township: Sewer Lining

Through December, lane restrictions are possible in Perrysburg Township north of SR 795, west of 75, and south of the turnpike, for sewer rehabilitation. Project complete: February 2021. Project investment: $1,230,000.



Rossford: Waterline Replacement *UPDATE*

Through October, lane restrictions are possible on Santus Drive, Valley Drive, and on Glenwood Road in Rossford. Project complete: November . Project Investment: $1.5 million.



Rossford – Tree Streets Waterline Replacement

Through September, lane restrictions are possible on Maple Street, Oak Street, Walnut Street, and Superior Street for paving, sidewalk, and restoration work. Project complete: September. Project investment $740,000.

District-Wide Hydrant Flushing

Through October, weekdays from 7:30 am until 4 pm, crews will be flushing hydrants in various locations throughout Northwood and Rossford. Residents are advised to flush water from their taps if the water becomes discolored. For more information: https://nwwsd.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=17eef70e88ca43a4ac3b8649fb263199