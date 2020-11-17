Northwestern Water and Sewer District Projects

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact roads throughout our service area. Work may be postponed due to weather. Updates and additions are highlighted in bold and underlined.



McComb: Scott Street Sewer Interceptor Project

Through January, lane restrictions are possible on Scott Street from the new wastewater treatment plant to Cooper Street for sewer replacement. Project complete: January 2021. Project investment: $400,000.

McComb: Waterline Replacement Project

Through January, expect lane restrictions and possible water service interruptions on South Main Street, between Park Drive and Liberty Street, on Todd Street, near the railroad tracks, and on West Cooper Street between Pleasant Street and Rader Road. Project complete: Spring 2021. Project Investment: $600,000.

Northwood: Waterline Replacement

Through November, expect lane restrictions and water service interruptions on and near Curtice Road between Lemoyne Road and Bradner Road, on Chantilly Rue, Bordeaux Rue, Teri Rue and Reva Drive. Residents will be notified of service interruptions. Project complete: November. Project Investment: $1.5 million.

Perrysburg Township: Waterline Replacement *NEW PROJECT*

Effective today through March 2021, lane restrictions and water service interruptions are possible on North and South Bramblewood, Bridgewood and Cliffwood Streets in Perrysburg township for waterline replacement. Residents will be notified of service interruptions. Project complete: April 2021. Project Investment: $1.5 million.

Perrysburg Township: Sewer Lining

Through December, lane restrictions are possible in Perrysburg Township north of SR 795, west of 75, and south of the turnpike, for sewer rehabilitation. Project complete: February 2021. Project investment: $1,230,000.

Rossford: Waterline Replacement

Through November, lane restrictions are possible on Santus Drive, Valley Drive, and on Glenwood Road in Rossford. The closure of Glenwood between Beech Street and Santus Drive will be announced. Project complete: November. Project Investment: $1.5 million.