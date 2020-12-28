Northwestern Water and Sewer District Projects

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact roads throughout our service area. Updates and additions are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Reminder: The District offices will be closed Friday, January 1, for New Year’s Day and on Monday, January 18, to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day. We hope you have a safe and happy holiday season.



Damascus Township in Henry County: Meter Repair *NEW WORK*

Effective today from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., shoulder restrictions are possible today on eastbound US 6 in the Village of McClure for meter repair. Motorists should be aware of crews working in this area.



McComb: Waterline Replacement Project

Through January, expect lane restrictions and possible water service interruptions on South Main Street, between Park Drive and Liberty Street, on Todd Street, near the railroad tracks, and on West Cooper Street between Liberty Street and Rader Road. Project complete: Spring 2021. Project Investment: $600,000.

Perrysburg Township: Waterline Replacement

Through March 2021, lane restrictions and water service interruptions are possible on North and South Bramblewood, Bridgewood and Cliffwood Streets in Perrysburg Township for waterline replacement. Residents will be notified of service interruptions. Project complete: April 2021. Project Investment: $1.5 million.

Perrysburg Township: Sewer Lining

Through January, lane restrictions are possible in Perrysburg Township north of SR 795, west of 75, and south of the turnpike, for sewer rehabilitation. Project complete: February 2021. Project investment: $1,230,000.

Weston: Waterline Replacement

Through January, expect lane restrictions and possible water service interruptions on Main Street, from Evon to Cherry Streets for waterline installation. Residents will be notified prior to service interruptions. Project complete: Spring 2021. Project Investment: $1.5 million.