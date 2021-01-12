Northwestern Water and Sewer District Projects

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact roads throughout our service area. Updates and additions are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Reminder: The District offices will be closed on Monday, January 18, to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



McComb: Waterline Replacement Project

Through January, expect lane restrictions and possible water service interruptions on South Main Street, between Park Drive and Liberty Street, on Todd Street, near the railroad tracks, and on West Cooper Street between Liberty Street and Rader Road. Project complete: Spring 2021. Project Investment: $600,000.

Perrysburg Township: Waterline Replacement

Through March, lane restrictions and water service interruptions are possible on North and South Bramblewood, Bridgewood and Cliffwood Streets in Perrysburg Township for waterline replacement. Residents will be notified of service interruptions. Project complete: April 2021. Project Investment: $1.5 million.

Perrysburg Township: Sewer Lining

Through January, lane restrictions are possible in Perrysburg Township north of SR 795, west of 75, and south of the turnpike, for sewer rehabilitation. Project complete: February 2021. Project investment: $1,230,000.

Weston: Waterline Replacement

Through January, expect lane restrictions and possible water service interruptions on Main Street, from Evon to Cherry Streets for waterline installation. Residents will be notified prior to service interruptions. Project complete: Spring 2021. Project Investment: $1.5 million.

District Wide: Valve Maintenance *NEW WORK*

Effective today through Friday, January 15, crews will be in and near the Village of Cygnet for waterline maintenance. This type of work involves turning valves on waterlines, which can occasionally cause water to become discolored. Residents are advised to flush their taps if this occurs. Valve maintenance work will continue in various locations throughout The District through December.