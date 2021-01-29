Northwestern Water and Sewer District Projects

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact roads throughout our service area. Updates and additions are highlighted in bold and underlined.



McComb: Waterline Replacement Project *UPDATE*

Through February, expect lane restrictions and possible water service interruptions on South Main Street, between Park Drive and Liberty Street, on Todd Street, near the railroad tracks, and on West Cooper Street between Liberty Street and Rader Road. Project complete: Spring 2021. Project Investment: $600,000.

Perrysburg Township: Waterline Replacement

Through March, lane restrictions and water service interruptions are possible on North and South Bramblewood, Bridgewood and Cliffwood Streets in Perrysburg Township for waterline replacement. Residents will be notified of service interruptions. Project complete: April 2021. Project Investment: $1.5 million.

Perrysburg Township: Sewer Lining *UPDATE*

Through July, lane restrictions are possible in Perrysburg Township north of SR 795, west of 75, and south of the turnpike, for sewer rehabilitation. Project complete: August. Project investment: $1,230,000.

Weston: Waterline Replacement *UPDATE*

Waterline work on Main Street, from Evon to Cherry Streets is complete. Crews will return in the spring to complete paving and restoration work. Project complete: Spring. Project Investment: $1.5 million.

District Wide: Valve Maintenance

Effective today through Friday, February 5, crews will be in Northwood for waterline maintenance. This type of work involves turning valves on waterlines, which can occasionally cause water to become discolored. Residents are advised to flush their taps if this occurs. Valve maintenance work will continue in various locations throughout The District through December.

District Wide: Bulk Water Replacement *NEW PROJECT*

Effective Monday, February 8 through Friday, February 19, the bulk water station in Weston (12805 Van Tassel Road) will be out of service for maintenance upgrades. Additionally, during this time, the bulk water station at the CSX facility (18920 Deshler Road) may experience short-term service outages for maintenance upgrades.