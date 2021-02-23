Northwestern Water and Sewer District Projects

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact roads throughout our service area. Updates and additions are highlighted in bold and underlined. Work may be delayed in extreme weather.

McComb: Waterline Replacement Project *UPDATE*

Through March, expect lane restrictions and possible water service interruptions on South Main Street, between Park Drive and Liberty Street, on Todd Street, near the railroad tracks, and on West Cooper Street between Liberty Street and Rader Road. Project complete: May. Project Investment: $600,000.

Perrysburg Township: Waterline Replacement

Through March, lane restrictions and water service interruptions are possible on North and South Bramblewood, Bridgewood, and Cliffwood Streets in Perrysburg Township for waterline replacement. Residents will be notified of service interruptions. Project complete: April 2021. Project Investment: $1.5 million.



Perrysburg Township: Sewer Lining

Through July, lane restrictions are possible in Perrysburg Township north of SR 795, west of 75, and south of the turnpike, for sewer rehabilitation. Project complete: August. Project investment: $1,230,000.

District-Wide: Valve Maintenance *WORK POSTPONED*

Valve maintenance work is postponed due to weather. Work will be announced when rescheduled.

District-Wide: Bulk Water Replacement *WORK POSTPONED*

Upgrades to the bulk water station in Weston (12805 Van Tassel Road) and at the bulk water station at the CSX facility (18920 Deshler Road) have been postponed due to weather. Work will be announced when rescheduled.