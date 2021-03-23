Northwestern Water and Sewer District Projects

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact roads throughout our service area. Updates and additions are highlighted in bold and underlined. Work may be delayed in extreme weather.

McComb: Waterline Replacement Project *UPDATE*

Through April, expect lane restrictions and possible water service interruptions on South Main Street, between Park Drive and Liberty Street, on Todd Street, near the railroad tracks, and on West Cooper Street between Liberty Street and Rader Road. Paving and restoration will take place following waterline replacement. Project complete: May. Project Investment: $600,000.

McComb: Sanitary/Storm Sewer Replacement Project

Through April 16, expect intermittent road closures of E. Main Street, west of Park Drive, Park Drive, from Main Street to Bond-Preble Street, Cora Street, and the alley between S. Park Drive and Todd Street. Detour:

Park Drive/ SR 235 detour: U.S. 224 to I-75, to SR 18, back to SR 235 (see map).

Main Street / State Route 613 detour: I-75 to U.S. 224, to SR 65 back to SR 613 (see map).



Project complete: July. Project investment: $950,000.

Perrysburg Township: Waterline Replacement *UPDATE*

Through April, lane restrictions and water service interruptions are possible on North and South Bramblewood, Bridgewood, and Cliffwood Streets in Perrysburg Township for waterline replacement. Residents will be notified of service interruptions. Paving and restoration will take place following waterline replacement. Project complete: April 2021. Project Investment: $1.5 million.



Perrysburg Township: Sewer Lining

Through July, lane restrictions are possible in Perrysburg Township, on Mandell Road, Lime City Road, and Glenwood Road, between I-75 to SR 795, and in Perrysburg Heights for sewer rehabilitation. MAP OF EXACT LOCATIONS. Project complete: August. Project investment: $1,230,000.

District-Wide: Valve Maintenance *UPDATE*

Through Friday, April 2, crews will be in and near Custar, and Milton Center for waterline maintenance. This work involves turning valves on waterlines, which can occasionally cause water to become discolored. Residents are advised to flush their taps if this occurs. Valve maintenance work will continue in various locations throughout The District through December.

District-Wide: Bulk Water Replacement Project *UPDATE*

Through Friday, March 26, the bulk water station at the Wood County Landfill, 15150 Tontogany Road, Bowling Green, Ohio will be out of service for maintenance upgrades. Additional work on the Bays and Lemoyne Road locations will be announced. Work is weather permitting.

CLICK HERE for alternative locations and more information regarding the bulk water station upgrade project, or go to nwwsd.org.