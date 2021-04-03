Northwestern Water and Sewer District Projects

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact roads throughout our service area. Updates and additions are highlighted in bold and underlined. Work may be delayed in extreme weather.

While our office remains closed to the public, our customer service staff is available by phoneand resume regular hours at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 5. For after-hours emergencies, go to nwwsd.org/contact-us for contact information. Have a happy Easter!

McComb: Waterline Replacement Project *UPDATE*

Waterline work is complete. Through May , lane restrictions are possible on South Main Street, between Park Drive and Liberty Street, on Todd Street, near the railroad tracks, and on West Cooper Street between Liberty Street and Rader Road, for paving and restoration. Project complete: June . Project Investment: $600,000.

McComb: Sanitary/Storm Sewer Replacement Project

Through Friday, April 16, expect intermittent road closures of E. Main Street, west of Park Drive, Park Drive, from Main Street to Bond-Preble Street, Cora Street, and the alley between S. Park Drive and Todd Street. Detour:

Park Drive/ SR 235 detour: U.S. 224 to I-75, to SR 18, back to SR 235 (see map).

Main Street / State Route 613 detour: I-75 to U.S. 224, to SR 65 back to SR 613 (see map).



Project complete: July. Project investment: $950,000.

Perrysburg Township: Waterline Replacement *UPDATE*

Waterline work is complete. Through April, lane restrictions are possible on North and South Bramblewood, Bridgewood, and Cliffwood Streets in Perrysburg Township for paving and restoration. Project complete: April. Project Investment: $1.5 million.



Perrysburg Township: Sewer Lining

Through July, lane restrictions are possible in Perrysburg Township, on Mandell Road, Lime City Road, and Glenwood Road, between I-75 to SR 795, and in Perrysburg Heights for sewer rehabilitation. MAP OF EXACT LOCATIONS. Project complete: August. Project investment: $1,230,000.



District Wide: Restoration *WORK BEGINS MONDAY*

Effective, Monday, April 5, crews will begin restoration work with intermittent lane restrictions and sidewalk closures in the Village of Weston . Restoration work in Northwood, McComb, Perrysburg Township, and Rossford will be announced. Additionally, miscellaneous areas throughout The District will also be restored. For detailed locations: https://www.nwwsd.org/district-restoration-projects/

District-Wide: Valve Maintenance *UPDATE*

Through Friday, April 16, crews will be in and near the Village of Weston for waterline maintenance. This work involves turning valves on waterlines, which can occasionally cause water to become discolored. Residents are advised to flush their taps if this occurs. Valve maintenance work will continue in various locations throughout The District through December.

District-Wide: Bulk Water Replacement Project *UPDATE*

Effective Monday, April 5, through Friday, April 9, the bulk water station at the Bays Road water tower, 13100 Bays Road, in Rudolph, will be out of service for maintenance upgrades. Additional work at Lemoyne Road location will be announced. Work is weather permitting.

CLICK HERE for alternative locations and more information regarding the bulk water station upgrade project, or go to nwwsd.org.