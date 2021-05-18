Northwestern Water and Sewer District Projects

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact roads throughout our service area. Updates and additions are highlighted in bold and underlined. Work may be delayed due to weather.

Lake Township: Water Tower

Through August 2022, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project complete: September 2022. Project investment: $4 million.

McComb: Waterline Replacement Project *PROJECT COMPLETE*

The waterline replacement project on South Main Street, between Park Drive and Liberty Street, on Todd Street, near the railroad tracks, and West Cooper Street between Liberty Street and Rader Road, is now complete. Project Investment: $600,000.

McComb: Sanitary/Storm Sewer Replacement Project

Through May, SR 235 will be closed from the railroad tracks (just south of SR 613) to Bond-Preble Street for sanitary sewer replacement. Detour: SR 613, I-75, US 224. Watch for lane and ally restrictions between S. Main Street and Bond Preble. Additional intermittent closures of SR 613 for final paving and restoration will be announced. Project complete: July. Project investment: $950,000.

Perrysburg Township: Waterline Replacement *PROJECT COMPLETE*

Restoration work on North and South Bramblewood, Bridgewood, and Cliffwood Streets in Perrysburg Township is complete. Project Investment: $1.5 million.



Perrysburg Township: Sewer Lining

Through July, lane restrictions are possible in Perrysburg Township, on Mandell Road, Lime City Road, and Glenwood Road, between I-75 to SR 795, and in Perrysburg Heights for sewer rehabilitation. MAP OF EXACT LOCATIONS. Project complete: August. Project investment: $1,230,000.



Weston: Sewer Rehabilitation Project

Through August, lane restrictions and service interruptions are possible on Ohio Street, and Ash and Center Streets near Ohio Street. This project will also include work in other areas in Weston but is expected to have a minimal impact on roads and sewer service. Project complete: August. Project investment: $900,000.



District-Wide: Restoration *UPDATE*

Through May , lane restrictions are possible on Curtice Road, east of I-280 in Northwood, along Main Street in Weston, and along Valley and Santus Drive, and Glenwood Road in Rossford for restoration. Work may be delayed due to weather. Additionally, miscellaneous areas throughout The District will also be restored. For detailed locations: https://www.nwwsd.org/district-restoration-projects/