Northwestern Water and Sewer District Restoration

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces that The District will soon begin restoration of landscaping, grass, walks, driveways, and roads in project areas as described below. Contractors will work through this spring in various locations. Contact The District Engineering Department at 419-354-9090 with any concerns or questions.

Effective Monday, April 5, through June, intermittent lane restrictions and sidewalk closures are possible in the following areas:



Northwood: Curtis Road east of I-280, Bradner Road, Reva Drive and Chantilly, Bordeaux and Teri Rue.



McComb: South Main Street, between Park Drive and Liberty Street, on Todd Street, near the railroad tracks, and on West Cooper Street between Liberty Street and Rader Road. Additional restoration work will take place on Scott and Oliver Streets.

Perrysburg Township: Bridgewood Street, North and South Bramblewood Roads, Cliffwood and White Roads.



Rossford: Glenwood Road, Valley, and Santus Drives. Restoration will also take place along Beech, Walnut, Maple, Oak, and Elm Streets.

Weston: Main Street, from Evon to Cherry Streets,

Other miscellaneous areas throughout The District will also be restored.

All work is weather permitting.