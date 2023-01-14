

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Board of Trustees approved board officers during their first meeting of 2023 on Thursday, January 12th.

BOARD OFFICERS

Douglas Miller was elected to serve as Board Chairman. He is a partner and patent attorney in the law firm of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP in Toledo, Ohio, and is the national service line leader for the Intellectual Property service line. He also serves on the board of the Wood County Economic Development Commission. Mr. Miller is a licensed professional engineer in the State of Ohio. Mr. Miller resides in Perrysburg Township.

Melinda Kale was elected to serve as Vice-Chair of the Board of Trustees. She is the CEO of Work Leads to Independence and participates in several community boards such as The Governor’s Council of People with Disabilities, Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Board of Trustees, and the Liberty Township Memorial Association.

Steve Arnold was elected to serve as the Secretary of the Board of Trustees. Steve has spent over thirty-five years in banking and finance, working for MidAm Bank and Edward Jones Investments. He resides in Bloom Township.



The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s board members are appointed three each by the townships, municipalities, Wood County Commissioners, and one board member appointed by the Henry County Commissioners. We serve over 20,000 water and sewer customers in Wood, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, & Sandusky counties. With $268 million in total assets, The District delivers 5.4 million gallons of water a day and maintains over 458 miles of water distribution pipe, and 10 water towers. The District treats 850,000 gallons of wastewater daily and maintains over 365 miles of sewer collection pipe, and operates 13 wastewater treatment facilities.