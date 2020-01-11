May 2019
January Start with us
Dec. 2019 new logo
Ol’ Jenny
Fall 2019
Accepting New Patients
Weekly Specials
Oct. 2018 Update
Site Manager PT

Northwood: Tracy Road Waterline Repair

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties.  Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact roads throughout our service area. 

Effective Monday, January 13, from 7:30am until 4:30pm, Tracy Road from Wales Road to Andrus Road will be closed for waterline repair.  Detour: Wales Road; Oregon Road; Andrus Road.  Local access will be maintained. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Logo Panel April 2017
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
February 2017
Rotating Ad
Watershed Locations January
June 2019
T and J Jan 2016
NBLS Website