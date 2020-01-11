Northwood: Tracy Road Waterline Repair

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact roads throughout our service area.

Effective Monday, January 13, from 7:30am until 4:30pm, Tracy Road from Wales Road to Andrus Road will be closed for waterline repair. Detour: Wales Road; Oregon Road; Andrus Road. Local access will be maintained.