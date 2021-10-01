ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR LEASE OF FARMLAND

(ORC 721.03)

The Village of North Baltimore, Ohio will accept bids for the lease of the following described land, consisting of approximately 14 tillable acres not currently needed for cemetery purposes.

The land is located in the SE ¼ of Section 34, Henry Township, and is part of the land adjacent to the New Maplewood Cemetery currently being farmed, that is reserved for future cemetery expansion.

The land will be leased for grain farming purposes only. No animals, parking or storage of equipment. The lease will be for three (3) crop years, commencing December 1, 2021 and ending November 30, 2024.

Written, sealed bids will be accepted at the Village of North Baltimore Municipal Offices at 205 N. Main St., North Baltimore Ohio until 12 noon on the 12th day of November, 2021.

Bids will on a price per acre basis. Annual rent payment will be calculated by multiplying 14 acres times the per acre bid price accepted by the Village.

Rent will be payable as follows: 25% of the annual rent on June 1st of each crop year, with the balance due in full on November 1st.

Bids will be opened and publicly read at 12 noon on the 12th day of November, 2021 in the Village of North Baltimore Council Chambers at 205 N. Main St. North Baltimore, Ohio

The Village reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

For questions, contact the Village Administrator at: 419-257-2394