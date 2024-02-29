NOTICE: Bloom Twp. Zoning Meetings Scheduled

Notice of public hearing and meeting of the Bloom Township Zoning Board of Appeals and the Bloom Township Zoning Commission.

There will be an organizational meeting for the Bloom Township Zoning Board of Appeals on March 7,

2024 at 7:00Pm in the Bloom Township office located at 9990 Oil Center Road, Bloomdale, OH 44817.

The meeting will be for organizational purposes to elect officers for 2024.

The Bloom Township Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing and meeting to elect officers as well

on March 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM in the Bloom township office building located at 9990 Oil Center Road,

Bloomdale, Ohio.

The person responsible for giving notice of the public hearing and meeting by publication is

Robyn Mercer,

Bloom Township Fiscal Officer