North Baltimore, Ohio

September 17, 2021 1:05 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
3 panel GIF
BVH March 2020
Briar Hill Health Update
Weekly Specials
Oct. 2018 Update
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo
Ol’ Jenny
March 2020

Notice: Boil Advisory in McClure

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – Through Sunday, September 19 at 9 a.m., (unless otherwise notified) The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) has issued a boil advisory for the Village of McClure, and residents on CR N, from CR 7 to SR 65, and all District customers on SR 65 in Henry County.  

This boil advisory is necessary due to a waterline break.   The waterline break occurred at SR 65 and US Route 6. While water service has been restored, a boil advisory has been issued for these customers as a precaution.  The boil advisory impacts approximately 400 District customers in eastern Henry County.  

What should you do if a boil advisory is issued?

-Do not consume your water without boiling it first.
-Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.
-Bring water to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boil for two minutes, and don’t forget to cool the water before consuming it.
-Instead of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

CLICK FOR COMPLETE FACT SHEET ABOUT WHAT TO DO DURING A BOIL ADVISORY

For more information go to WWW.NWWSD.ORG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website