Notice: Boil Advisory in McClure

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – Through Sunday, September 19 at 9 a.m., (unless otherwise notified) The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) has issued a boil advisory for the Village of McClure, and residents on CR N, from CR 7 to SR 65, and all District customers on SR 65 in Henry County.

This boil advisory is necessary due to a waterline break. The waterline break occurred at SR 65 and US Route 6. While water service has been restored, a boil advisory has been issued for these customers as a precaution. The boil advisory impacts approximately 400 District customers in eastern Henry County.

What should you do if a boil advisory is issued?



-Do not consume your water without boiling it first.

-Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.

-Bring water to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boil for two minutes, and don’t forget to cool the water before consuming it.

-Instead of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

CLICK FOR COMPLETE FACT SHEET ABOUT WHAT TO DO DURING A BOIL ADVISORY

For more information go to WWW.NWWSD.ORG