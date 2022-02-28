Notice of public meetings of the Henry Township Zoning Board of Appeals and Henry

Township Zoning Commission.

The Henry Township Zoning Board of Appeals will meet at 6:00 PM to elect officers.

The Henry Township Zoning Commission will meet at 6:30 PM to elect officers for the 2022 year.

The meetings will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the Henry Township Office, 14690 Quarry Road, North Baltimore, Ohio.

The person responsible for giving notice of the public hearing and meeting by publication is Matthew H. Davis, Henry Township Fiscal Officer.