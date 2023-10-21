Notice: McComb Water Customers

On or around Monday, October 30th, 2023, the Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) will be switching the Village of McComb’s water source from water supplied by the McComb water treatment plant to water supplied by the Village of North Baltimore.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO TO PREPARE

Customers should not notice a difference in their water service during the changeover. However, if you have home filters in refrigerators, ice makers, taps, and elsewhere, or maintain other home conditioning systems, you should plan to change those filters out or have them serviced following the flushing date.

WHAT TO EXPECT DURING THE SWITCH

As part of the water source switch, District crews will be flushing fire hydrants. During this time, customers may notice the following changes in water due to the flushing process:

A temporary drop in water pressure during flushing periods

Occasional water discoloration after hydrant flushing





Should discoloration occur, run your cold water tap for a few minutes until the water clears. If it does not clear the first time, wait a few minutes, and run the water again. Avoid washing clothes until the water clears.

The District has completed all required testing to comply with Ohio EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) standards prior to this changeover. We expect the changeover process to last for 24-48 hours beginning Monday, October 30th.

UPDATES AND SECOND NOTICE

A CODE-RED emergency notification (phone call, email, or text) will be sent out one to two days before the water source changes over. If you are not signed up for the Code Red Notification, please visit our website: www.nwwsd.org to sign up. This will notify customers of any changes to the scheduled date. Additional information and updates will also be provided on our website: www.nwwsd.org and on Facebook and Twitter accounts @NWWSD.

If you have additional questions regarding the changeover, please contact The District at 877-354-9090, option 2, weekdays from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.