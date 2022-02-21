CLIFFORD G. BRUMBAUGH – JAMES CASEY – JAMES L. WYMER, JR.

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES

14690 QUARRY RD.

NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO 45872

(419) 257-2495

Matthew H. Davis Chris North

Fiscal Officer Zoning Inspector



Notice of a public meeting of Henry Township Zoning Commission

The Henry Township Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting to elect officers for the 2022 year at 6:00 PM.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the Henry Township Office, 14690 Quarry Road, North Baltimore, Ohio.

The Henry Township Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public meeting to elect officers for the 2022 year at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the Township Building.

The person responsible for giving notice of the public hearing and meeting by publication is Matthew H. Davis, Henry Township Fiscal Officer.

February 20, 2022