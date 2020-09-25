Notice of Public Hearing and Meeting of the Henry Township Zoning Board of Appeals

The Henry Township Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing and meeting to elect officers and consider a variance to the current Henry Township Zoning Resolution.



The variance being proposed by Jeffrey and Annette Long includes: Building a new structure on their property that would encroach within the required setbacks. The property in question is located at 13798 Quarry Road, North Baltimore, Ohio.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Henry Township Office, 14690 Quarry Road, North Baltimore, Ohio at 7:00 PM.

There will also be an organizational meeting for the Henry Township Zoning Commission at 6:00 PM on October 7, 2020 at the Henry Township office located at 14690 Quarry Road, North Baltimore, OH 45872.

The person responsible for giving notice of the public hearing and meeting by publication is Matthew H. Davis, Henry Township Fiscal Officer.

September 22, 2020

Henry Township Zoning Board of Appeals